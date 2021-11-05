Once arrested the teen said he "saw it on the social media app Tik Tok and thought it would be funny."

It seems like every year around Halloween we all come across stories of kids and parents finding something in their trick or treat bags that are not supposed to be there. Like most parents, we all inspect our kid's candy after the trick or treat haul every year, hopefully after looking at everything you never find something in there that isn't supposed to be.

We've all heard the horror stories over the years, from razor blades in apples to drugs stuffed inside candy, to one of the most common ones, finding some sort of foreign object jammed inside a candy bar. That horror story came to life in the East Greenbush community in Rensselaer, New York, near Albany, back on Halloween this year.

The East Greenbush Police Department posted on Facebook that they were made aware of a candy bar that was collected by a trick or treater in the area that had a needle stuffed inside of it.

East Greenbush Police Department/Facebook



Police revied the candy complaint on November 1st from a 14-year-old and his father. The report stated that on Halloween night the boy was trick or treating in the Sherwood Park area of East Greenbush and that he received a “fun size left” Twix bar. The juvenile alleged he bit into the Twix bar the next day and it contained a sewing needle inside of it.

After conducting an investigation the police department released the results in a press release stating that they've concluded that the juvenile made up the incident and stated: "he saw it on the social media app Tik Tok and thought it would be funny".

The juvenile has been arrested for falsely reporting an incident and was released to the local probation department.

6 From New York Allegedly Sold Alcohol to Hudson Valley Minors