Police Need Help After ‘Hate Crime’ Committed on I-84

Police are investigating a hate crime after a woman was found by two men sleeping on the shoulder of I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, New York State Police in Brewster began investigating a hate crime that happened around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in the town of Southeast.

A Hispanic woman was sleeping in her vehicle on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 in the town of Southeast near Exit 65 when she was approached by two white men who yelled racial slurs at her, police say.

The white men were operating an older model, two-tone black and silver, Chevrolet pickup truck. As the victim attempted to drive away, her vehicle was hit by the men's car, according to New York State Police.

The photo police provided, seen above, of a 1999-2003 Chevrolet black and silver pickup truck is not the actual vehicle the men were in but is similar, according to police.

No information regarding the type of vehicle license plate number was obtained by the victim. No injuries were sustained by the victim. The truck fled westbound on Interstate 84.

The first suspect was described as a Caucasian male, possibly in his mid-40’s, husky build, copper-colored beard, blonde hair, thick brimmed dark color glasses, a green button-up shirt and baggy blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as a Caucasian male, possibly in his mid-20’s, skinny build, wearing a green tank top, and had a tattoo of the letters “Ang” located on his left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity or location of the described suspects is asked to please contact the New York State Police in Brewster at (845)677-7300. Please reference case# 9634509.