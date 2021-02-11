Police are asking for your help as they continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old boy in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday shortly after 8:30 a.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department was notified by Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh that a 7-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was not breathing at the time he arrived, according to police.

"Tragically, he was not able to be resuscitated," City of Newburgh Police Department Lt. Kevin Lahar said in a press release.

The City of Newburgh Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances and events surrounding this death and no additional information was released by the City of Newburgh Police Department.

The name and hometown of the boy and more information about his death also weren't released. We will update this article if more information is released by the City of Newburgh Police Department.

This is an active investigation and the City of Newburgh Police Department requests anyone that might have any information relative to this incident to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845)569-7509.

