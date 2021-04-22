Police: Man Was Driving Drunk in Hudson Valley With 6 Kids in Car

Police say a man was driving drunk in the Hudson Valley with six children on board.

The New York State Police have arrested Tysean Afflick after they say he was caught driving under the influence in Newburgh. On Sunday just after 12:30pm officers stopped Afflick's car on the New York State Thruway in Newburgh. That's when officials say they determined the man was driving under the inluence.

Officers then discovered that Afflick was driving with six children in the vehicle, ranging in age from four to 13. Blood toxicology tests determined that Afflick had a blood alcohol level of 0.12%, which is well over the legal limit. After being processed at the state barracks in Newburgh, the children were turned over to a responsible party.

Thanks to Leandra's Law, Afflick has been charged with the felony offense of Driving While Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle. He was also handed over to a third party to return home ahead of his court date next month.

Leandra's Law makes it an automatic felony for first-time offenders that are caught driving under the influence and have a child in the car. The New York State law punishes those who have a blood alcohol level over .08% and are driving with a child 15 years old or under. There are 35 other states that, like New York, also have laws on the books that had down tough sentences for people who are caught driving drunk with children.

Afflick, who is from the Bronx, is scheduled to appear at the Town of Newburgh Court on May 17.