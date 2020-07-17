Police: Man Killed While Holding Ladder While Driving in New York

A Hudson Valley driver was involved in a fatal crash that involved a man who was holding a ladder in a van on a highway.

On Monday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the city of Yonkers.

At approximately 1:22 p.m., troopers responded to mile marker 0.9 northbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the area of Central Park Avenue for a serious motor vehicle crash involving a New York State Department of Transportation truck.

A preliminary investigation shows a 2017 Toyota Sienna, operated by Besim Shala, 44, of Brewster rear-ended a 2010 Honda Odyssey van, operated by 57-year-old Jerry Zang of Queens, in the right-hand lane, police say.

The passenger of the Honda Odyssey, 63-year-old Yong Sheng Yin, also from Queens, was unseated in the rear portion of the van holding the ladder during transit, without a safety restraint, and the rear hatchback door open, according to New York State Police.

Upon impact, Yong Sheng Yin was ejected from the rear of the Odyssey. The Odyssey was pushed into a stationary NYS DOT truck which was blocking the right lane of travel in order to protect an active construction zone. The Toyota Sienna then rear-ended the Honda Odyssey a second time.

Yong Sheng Yin was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Westchester Medical Examiner. All other injuries to those involved were minor, police say.

This investigation remains ongoing. If you believe you have information or witnessed this crash but have not yet been interviewed, please call the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case# 9702565.