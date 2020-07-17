Over 400 Vehicles Recently Stolen in Hudson Valley

Police are offering tips to Hudson Valley residents after over 400 car thefts in the region.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New York State Police in Troop K are asking for the public’s assistance to help curb the recent increase in car theft and theft from cars in the Hudson valley.

The State Police as well as our partners in law enforcement in the Hudson Valley have investigated over 400 stolen vehicle cases in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland Counties since March 1, police say.

Numerous arrests have been made by multiple agencies and many of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, but many have suffered damage, according to the New York State Police.

New York State Police offered the following tips for Hudson Valley residents:

Lock car

Remove all key or key fobs from the vehicle

Do not leave valuables in your vehicle

Close the windows

When possible park in well-lit conspicuous areas.

"Keys or key fobs left inside the vehicle is the most common factor shared amongst these cases," New York State Police wrote in a press release. Many of the vehicles stolen have been from affluent neighborhoods. Please do not assume this will not happen where you live."