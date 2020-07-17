Hollywood A-Listers Helping New York ‘Mask Up America’

A number of Hollywood's top stars are helping Gov. Andrew Cuomo "Mask Up America."

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the national "Mask Up America" education and awareness campaign to urge all Americans to wear a mask while in public to help stop the spread of the virus.

Robert De Niro, Kaitlyn Dever, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, John Leguizamo, Anthony Mackie, Rosie Perez, Ellen Pompeo and Jeffrey Wright used their voices and talent to promote the message and increase awareness, according to the Governor's Office.

"New Yorkers suffered gravely when this pandemic hit our state and as we see other states battle the surge of COVID-19, we want to be sure all Americans know what we know here - that it is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another," Cuomo said. "We can only beat this virus if we are united as one, not divided by ideology or politics. In that spirit we worked with the best and most creative team to deliver this vital message in multiple ways and in different voices - I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me. It is simple as that. Mask Up America."

The campaign includes a series of eight TV public service announcements, the first two of which are available now. Click HERE to watch "You Have My Respect" narrated by Morgan Freeman. Click HERE to watch "An Easy Lift" narrated by Jeffrey Wright.

The eight 30-second television spots, which will be rolled out throughout the month of July, include:

1. "You Have My Respect"

2. "Join the Battle"

3. "Come On, America"

4. "For the Love Of"

5. "An Easy Lift"

6. "Face Facts"

7. "It's Your Shift"

8. "Show Some Love"

Jane Rosenthal, producer and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, produced the series of spots with Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow.