WARNING: Increase in Larcenies Seen in Ulster County

Police are warning people to take extra precautions to prevent any thefts.

According to police in the Town of Ulster, they have an alert out because they have seen a recent increase in larcenies from vehicles in the area. More specifically, the thefts have reportedly been happening in the overnight hours and in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Residents are being asked to extra careful and to be mindful of this.

Police in the Town of Ulster have also put out some tips and suggestions to help residents avoid being a victim of the crime.

Here's what they suggest:

LOCK your car. It may sound simple, but when you're busy and if you have a lot of things in your hand this can easily be forgotten. Just taking an extra second to double check this can help prevent a theft. DON'T leave any valuables or your keys in the vehicle. Having valuables in sight can increase the chance of a potential break-in and keeping the keys in the car allows the person to drive off completely with your vehicle. REPORT all thefts. Even if it's something small it's always better to be safe and alert police.

What to do if you or someone you know is a victim of this?

Police are asking people to report any suspicious activity by calling (845-382-1111).

