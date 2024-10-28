Last week, law enforcement were called to a scene erupting in the Westchester City of Mount Vernon for reports of a shooting. When law enforcement and first responders arrived, they found two injured individuals that each required medical assistance.

Mount Vernon Shooting Details

The reported shooting took place during the late night hours of Wednesday October 23, 2024. According to the press release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, the shooting occurred in the vicinity of 22 West Lincoln Avenue and officers responded to the scene at approximately 10:25pm.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the two injured victims, both male, one with a gunshot wound to their left forearm and the other with a gunshot wound to their left underarm.

The first victim with the gunshot wound to the forearm was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The second victim injuries were more severe and required transport for treatment at Mount Vernon Hospital. Unfortunately, the victims injuries suffered in the shooting proved to be to severe and he subsequently passed away.

Mount Vernon Police Investigation

The Mount Vernon Police Department in the aftermath of the shooting have opened an official homicide investigation. The investigation presently is in its early stages and as of now police are searching for suspects. No arrests have yet been made.

This early investigation, Mount Vernon Police are seeking and accepting of any information that anyone of the public may have to help in their investigation process. If anyone does have information, they may contact the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Calls to this line will also be kept confidential.

In addition to the phone number, those with information also have the option to anonymously contact the departments 'Text-A-Tip' line. That may be done by texting 'MVPD' with the tip to 847411. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

