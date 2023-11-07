The working relationship between tenants and landlords can be tumultuous to say the very least.

Tenants have accused landlords of raising rent with short notice, to showing little to no interest in improving the quality of the property. There was also this case, where a landlord in Columbia County took matters into their owns hands in a very dangerous manner.

Not all tenants are innocent either. Property owners have to deal with everything from tenants who trash their living space, to some who don't even bother to pay rent at all.

Police say the following story though was clearly a case where the landlord stepped way over the line.

New York Landlord Allegedly Solicited Revealing Pics From Person For Better Rent Deal

The New York State Police said in a press release that they responded to a dispute the afternoon of November 1 in Whitehall, NY.

State Police say they responded to a home for the reports of a past occurring dispute. The investigation determined the previous day that a 58-year-old landlord from Queensbury reportedly solicited the victim to provide him revealing photographs in exchange for a preferential leasing opportunity at an apartment in Dresden, NY.

Police say they arrested the man, transported him for processing, and then charged him with Coercion in the third degree.

