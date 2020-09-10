Police Called After New York Student Suspended For Going To Class

The police are now involved after a New York student was suspended for going to school. Officials claim he violated new school COVID-19 rules.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Maverick Stow, 17, was suspended by his high school on Tuesday for attending in-person class on a day when he was supposed to attend class online.

“I was going to school like students should be going to school,” the William Floyd High School senior told ABC.

Stow's first-period teacher noticed Stow was not scheduled to be in the classroom and sent him to the principal's office. He says he finished the entire day in the classroom but was later told he was suspended for five days.

"I think that a five-day suspension is out of line," he told ABC.

Stow says he went to class because students should be in the classroom every day. His mother agrees.

"Kids need to be in school every day. Virtual learning is not learning," Stow's mother, Nora Kaplan-Stow, said to ABC. "My son is being suspended because he wants to be in school."

The William Floyd School District agrees that students should attend class in-person five days a week, but adds the district must follow state-mandated social distancing requirements.

"Our district agrees with Maverick’s position that school should be held in person five days per week. However, we must follow the social distancing requirements set forth by the state; and, when it is deemed safe to do so by our government and health officials, we will gladly welcome all of our 8,800 students back," the school district said in a statement. " His rights as a student do not surpass the rights of the other 8,799 students we have the privilege of educating. If his goal is to get school open five days per week, he is encouraged to take his advocacy to his state elected officials."

School officials claim Stow showed up to school again on Wednesday, after being suspended, continued to be disruptive and told a school official the district would have to “forcibly remove” him from school grounds.

"It is important for Maverick and his family to understand that we do not set state policy, enact laws or write executive orders, but we do abide by them. We cannot have students showing up to school on their non-scheduled in-person days and when requested to leave displaying insubordinate behavior to multiple school officials and refusing to follow their instructions," the school district added. "When a student is suspended off of school grounds for any reason, we cannot and will not tolerate students trying to gain access to our grounds or buildings.

The school district adds the police are now involved.