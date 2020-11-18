Police Ask For Help Searching Missing Dutchess County Teen

A teen vanished from Dutchess County Monday morning.

On Tuesday, the New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks announced officers are searching for 17-year-old Jose Alvarado Citalan of Dover who was reported missing by his family.

Jose was last seen on Mill Street in the town of Dover on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. wearing a grey jacket, black pants, black and white-colored shoes and a backpack, police say. Police describe Jose as being 5'1" approximately 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be attempting to travel to the state of California, according to New York State Police.

If anyone has any information regarding Jose or his whereabouts they are asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9934039.

NYSP

