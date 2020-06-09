Police Arrest Man in 2017 Hudson Valley Murder

A man was arrested for the 2017 killing of a 47-year-old Hudson Valley man.

On Thursday, members of the Monticello Police, along with New York State Police and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, arrested 22-year-old Naheem Liles of Mount Vernon for the alleged 2017 killing of a Sullivan County man.

Liles was charged with second-degree murder, a felony, in connection with the September 30, 2017 shooting death of 47-year-old Shaun Chadwick of Liberty, police say.

Police allege Liles, acting in concert with another person, shot Chadwick in the area of Holmes Street and Wood Avenue in the Village of Monticello.

The nearly two-year investigation revealed that, after he was shot, Chadwick was able to run the parking lot of the “It’s a Wash” laundromat on Forestburg Road before collapsing, police say. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Liles was arraigned remotely by video before Sullivan County Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.