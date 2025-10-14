Offcials have issued a reminder to the public through one of their latest press releases

New York State Police said in the recent press release that "fleeing in a motor vehicle to another state to avoid a ticket or an arrest will not prevent the State Police from finding you".

Troopers say that crossing state lines will not shield a person from legal consequences, it could potentially make charges even higher.

New York State Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Tried to Flee to Pennsylvania

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 14, troopers in Binghamton arrested a 28-year-old man from New Milford, Pennsyvania for the misdemeanor of unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle.

See Also: New York State Man Charged With DWI After Being Found Passed Out in Vehicle

Troopers said that on the morning of October 4, a trooper observed a Hyundai sedan following a vehicle too close on Interstate 81, then fail to stop at a stop sign at the bottom of the exit 1 off ramp near State Route 11, then again at a local intersection.

Offcials say that when the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver took off at a high rate of speed, down several roads continuing to make more vehicle and traffic infractions and ultimately drove into the state of Pennsylvania.

With the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police, troopers said they were able to locate the vehicle and driver. The suspect turned himself in at the State Police barracks on October 14 and was processed.

Police say he was issued traffic tickets, and is due back in court in November.