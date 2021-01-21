Police: ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Hudson Valley Bar Killer Found

A Hudson Valley man who was considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly killed a local man at a local bar was found after a year manhunt.

After a 14 month manhunt, on Thursday, New York State Police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Jamaad Mikal Murphy of Middletown for second-degree murder. Murphy was found and arrested inside a home in Rockland County, police say.

In Dec. 2019, Murphy was indicted by an Orange County Grand Jury for murder. Bullets flew on Nov. 3, 2019, after a fight at the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine Sports Bar in Wallkill spilled into the parking lot. Matthew Napoleoni, 23, of Middletown was fatally shot in the parking lot of the business, police say.

Back in November, following an investigation, police identified Murphy as the murder suspect.

In April 2020, the FBI announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Murphy. Police warned Murphy was considered "armed and dangerous." Officials did not say if anyone came forward with information.

After an intensive 14 month manhunt, the New York State Police and the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force located Murphy inside a residence in the town of Ramapo, Rockland County. He was then transported to the Orange County jail and remanded without bail.

The State Police wish to thank the following agencies who assisted in the manhunt: the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Ramapo Police, Town of Haverstraw Police, Town of Newburgh Police Department, City of Newburgh Police Department, Jacksonville Police Department in Jacksonville, NC, the Gastonia Police Department (North Carolina), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force (DETF)

