Fans of the Hudson Valley Renegades have been waiting for this since the team announced a new partnership with the New York Yankees.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In early November, Hudson Valley Post reported the New York Yankees confirmed changes to their minor league affiliation structure and announced the club's High Single-A minor league team will now call the Hudson Valley home.

The Yankees also confirmed the team will continue to be called the Hudson Valley Renegades and play its home games at Dutchess Stadium in 2021.

The following month, the Hudson Valley Renegades officially earned their Yankee pinstripes. Bernie Williams, Joe Torre, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and many more showcased their excitement that the Yankees are coming to the Hudson Valley.

During a virtual press conference, the Hudson Valley Renegades confirmed the New York Yankees are coming to town and showed off their new jerseys and hats.

The team's new home uniforms will feature Yankee pinstripes and navy blue hats with an interlocking HV, in a similar style to the interlocking NY the New York Yankees wear.

Renegades fans have been itching to get their own Renegades-Yankees gear and now the wait is officially over.

On Friday, the team released two of the new 2021 hats to celebrate the Yankees affiliation.

You Can Now Get Your Own Hudson Valley Renegades Yankees Gear

The team says more hats and Yankees-Renegades gear will be released in the near future.

Signature Drinks From Every State