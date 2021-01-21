When Politics Divides Us, Music Brings Us Together

Neither my boyfriend nor I are very political people. We’re not totally oblivious to what’s going on, and we both want what’s best for our country. We're into global issues. But we’re just not that passionate about politics and politicians.

We have a friend who was in Congress and we found out how many compromises politicians have to make just to get a portion of what they want. And those compromises often come back to bite them in the butt. It made us a little jaded. And you know what? We don’t always agree on what’s best. So we avoid discussing politics. With each other or with our friends.

You know what we can agree on? Music. We can discuss music at length. We both love the same music and we love to discover new music that we both like. Our friends often like the same music as we do, and we’ve been known to introduce each other to music that becomes our new favorites.

And here at WPDH, our listeners can’t seem to agree on politics, but they all love the music that we play. Love Trump? Hate Trump? Love Biden? Hate him? It doesn’t matter because we all love Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones. And their music will be around a lot longer than a political term.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m aware of the importance of politics and the power of politicians. But can’t we just not talk about it for awhile? Can’t we just listen to music and agree on something? Like how great the music is? We’ve let politics divide us, now let's let the music bring us back together.