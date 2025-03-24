Now that Spring is officially upon us, it's high time to get outside and start enjoying all of the incredible, scenic trails around the Hudson Valley.

While there's plenty to be excited about, there are a few things to keep in mind while enjoying the great outdoors. One of which is making sure you're steering clear of any plants that may lead to some unsavory itches or burns.

Poisonous Plants You May Come Across in the Hudson Valley

Poison Ivy

We'll start with the most commonly known hazard - poison ivy. While many have heard of the ill-fated plant, it can be a bit tricky to spot in the wild.

According to the Museum of Natural History's Biodiversity Curriculum, some classic tell-tale signs of poison ivy include short leaves that are rounded near the stem and pointy at the tip. The edges of poison leaves will typically be "coarsely toothed" and you may even see small groups of white, hard berry-looking fruits on the stem.

Here's a visual:

While poison ivy is one of the most notable ash-causing plants, it's actually not the worst of them.

Giant Hogweed

You've probably seen some of these around. Giant Hogweed looks like little white bundles of flowers on long, tall stems. According to Scenic Hudson, Giant Hogweed can grow as tall as 14 feet!

You'll usually see giant hogweeds in sunny fields or along sunny patches of roads or trails. While this plant used to be used as garden fillers, they're not categorized as a weed.

You definitely don't want to touch this plant. The sap from giant hogweed is what can cause an incredibly uncomfortable chemical burn on the skin. Skin can start to blister, itch, and swell if you come into direct contact with these plants.

Here's what you want to look out for:

Wild Parsnip

Another plant you really want to avoid touching is the wild parsnip. These look related to the aforementioned giant hogweed, except they max out at about 4-5 feet tall and are more of a yellow-green colored flower.

You may find wild parsnips in similarly sunny field-like conditions.

If you come into contact with a wild parsnip, your skin can become irritated and create a burning sensation. You may develop a rash that can cause your skin to discolor as well.

Here's what you're looking out for:

Now that you've got your eyes peeled for the hazardous plants, here are some suggestions on where to embark on your next hike:

