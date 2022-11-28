A plane was seen dangling about 100 feet above ground after crashing into a live power line tower.

Around 6:30 p.m., residents in Montgomery County, Maryland were told to "avoid the area" after a plane that took off from the Hudson Valley crashed into power liners

Plane From Hudson Valley, New York Crashes In Maryland

Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service PIO Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service PIO loading...

"A small plane has crashed into power lines in the area of Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd, taking out power to parts of the county," the Montgomery County Department of Police stated. "PLEASE AVOID THE AREA, as there are still live wires."

The aircraft departed Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, and was headed to Gaithersburg-Montgomery County Airpark Airport in Maryland.

Plane From Westchester County Airport Crashes

First responders rushed to the scene and had to figure out how safely removed the people trapped on the plane.

The plane could be seen stuck in the power lines and dangling about 100 feet above the ground. It's still unclear what caused the plane to crash into the powerline tower.

"The aircraft crashed into the powerline under unknown circumstances near GAI," Aviation Accidents reports.

Plane Takes Off From White Plains, New York Crashs Into Powerline

The plane crashed into the powerline not far from the Gaithersburg-Montgomery County Airpark Airport.

Two people were onboard the plane.

The pilot was identified as a 65-year-old man from Washington D.C. and a 66-year-old woman from Louisiana, according to ABC.

Both were recused.

Miracle No One Was Injured

The plane crashed into Pepco’s transmission lines which resulted in power outages to around 90 thousand homes and businesses in the area.

The crash caused widespread power outages in the area. Crane operators worked with Pepco to get the plane down.

Officials say it’s a miracle no one was injured.

