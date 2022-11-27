Happy Halloween! I've had a blast this weekend dressing up and hanging with friends. My girlfriend and I went as Captain Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean, and we looked great if I do say so myself. Tonight, I'll be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, and I may go out after the crowds die down.

Halloween is such a fun time for many people, but starting tomorrow, we will be entering the end-of-the-year holiday season. It is a common myth that suicide rates go up around the holidays. The myth has been substantiated with claims that the holidays will make lonely people feel even more lonely, and that the pressures of a "perfect holiday" is too much to measure up to. Is there any actual weight to that?

So, does the media inaccurately report a link between depression and suicide rates around the holidays? It seems so. The myth that people are more likely to attempt suicide during the holiday season is simply a myth.

Research has shown that the holidays, with its social gatherings and general good will can actually serve as a buffer against suicidal thoughts. In fact, November and December have been reported for years to have the lowest suicide rates, according to the CDC.

Does this mean there isn't any reason to fear, or have a concern for our friends, family, and neighbors? Not exactly.

CDC Reports 4% Increase in Suicide Rates, Dutchess County Responds

In September of this year, the CDC released "Provision Numbers and Rates of Suicide by Month and Demographic Characteristics: United States, 2021." The results showed that the provisional number of suicides in 2021 was 4% higher than in 2020.

Dutchess County Government and their Stabilization Center and Empowerment Centers are available for those struggling with mental illness and substance abuse disorder.

You can now dial 9-8-8 to access their HELPLINE. Calls are answered by local crisis counselors who are well trained and experienced in responding to a wide range of mental health, substance use, and suicidal crises.

For more information on their services, you can visit their site for Behavioral Health Services which are also located on 230 North Road, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12603.

