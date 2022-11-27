Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!

If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.

Most folks visit the southern Adirondack town during the summer months for fun on the lake and at the amusement parks. But it's just as fun in the colder months. Thankfully, one of the most popular winter attractions is returning to Lake George in 2023.

Last week, Ice Castles announced they would be returning to New York and 4 other locations across the US this upcoming winter. Once the holidays pass and the deep chill enters New York State the magical castles will be built and lit.

AJ Mellor AJ Mellor loading...

Here's how the official Ice Castles website explains its spectacular walkthrough experience:

Ice Castles is an award-winning frozen attraction located in five cities across North America. The experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and much more

How fun does that sound!? Taking a look at some of the pictures from the Ice Castles website it looks like the perfect place for a family photo or maybe even a proposal? Think about it, getting down on one knee with a colorful ice castle behind you!? It doesn't get more romantic than that.

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but they will be soon! Keep an eye on Ice Castles on social media or on their website IceCastles.com for tickets.

In the meantime, take a stroll through a photo gallery below of the Ice Castles from last year!

Magical Ice Castles Return to Lake George in 2023 Lake George will transform from an Adirondack town to a magical frozen village filled with castles, slides, and even a bar made of ice! Grab your coats, and mittens and chill with the family in Lake George this winter!

All Aboard! The CP Holiday Train Brings Festive Fun to Mechanicville, NY The CP Holiday Train will make 2 stops in New York in 2022 and they're bringing some country stars along for the ride!