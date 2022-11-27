Rock on! This year certainly gave us plenty of reasons to do that and here we'll run through our picks for the best rock and metal songs of 2022.

It was a year in which Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth not only received recognition from us, but also caught the ears of Grammy voters with their standout tracks "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Patient Number 9" and "We'll Be Back."

We also saw the returns of emo heroes Paramore and My Chemical Romance. Plus, acts such as Muse, Shinedown and Disturbed pulled from the pandemic era ills of the last few years for defiant new material.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Revisit the rocking year that was as we bring you the 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022 below. And be sure to check out our 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 here.

Featuring contributions from Jordan Blum, Chad Childers, Joe DiVita, Todd Fooks, Selena Fragassi, Graham Hartmann, Jake Richardson, Lauryn Schaffner and Philip Trapp.

BEST OF 2022 PLAYLISTS: Click here for 2022's Best Metal Songs and click here for 2022's Best Rock Songs — over 150 songs in each!

50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022 Out of thousands of new rock and metal songs, these are 50 best.