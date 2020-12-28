Photos: Avalanche Closed Hudson Valley Ski Resort

An avalanche closed down a ski resort in the Hudson Valley and severely damaged a lodge.

The storm during the early morning hours on Christmas forced officials to close Belleayre Mountain located on Route 28 in Highmount on Christmas.

"After a tremendous amount of rain and high winds, which has severely impacted our ability to operate in the current environment, The Christmas storm has dumped over 6.5 inches of rain on Belleayre. This morning, supersaturated snow from the Yahoo trail let loose and slid into the Overlook Lodge. The lodge sustained significant damage, with windows and doors broken. No injuries have been reported," Belleayre Mountain wrote on Facebook on Christmas.

Tons of snow made its way through the Overlook Lodge at Belleayre Mountain Ski Center on Friday. In the photos, posted below, you can see the avalanche shattered windows and broke doors. The storm forced the closure of the Ulster County ski resort on Christmas and Dec. 26.

"Many of you have heard that we experienced a major snow slide at Belleayre on Christmas morning, severely damaging the Overlook Lodge. Thankfully, the building was not occupied and no one was injured during this weather event. We appreciate all the kind words and to those who have reached out," Belleayre Mountain wrote on Facebook on Dec. 26. "We will be opening up on Sunday, December 27 with 5 trails and 4 lifts spinning! The snowguns were turned on Saturday afternoon working their magic and groomers will be out later on tonight dressing the trails up for us. What a way to "slide" into the New Year!!!"

Officials confirmed the ski resort reopened on Sunday.

"Blue skies, lots of sunshine, skiing and snowmaking! Get outside and enjoy the day," Belleayre Mountain wrote on Facebook on Sunday.