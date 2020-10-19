Photo Sessions at One of the Most Beautiful Spots in the H.V.

I've noticed a lot of my facebook friends have been putting family portraits on their pages. Pretty portraits with a nice autumn backdrop. Some of the backdrops are real, and some are obviously not. And the real ones look so much better, no offense to anyone. Here's a chance for you to have a mini photo session at one of the most beautiful backdrops here in the Hudson Valley, and help out a great organization while you're at it.

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser drive in Cornwall is offering mini sessions on Sunday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 24. This unique opportunity allows you to have professional photos taken by seasoned local photographer Rick Lash, with the stunning backdrop of the Outdoor Discovery Center in full autumn splendor. Receive 8-10 edited digital images along with a photo print release. Sorry, but no pets are allowed on the property This fundraiser will directly support Nature Education programs and Animal Ambassadors at HHNM.

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum strictly follows Covid-19 guidelines. Masks must be worn until the photos begin. Restrooms will not be available. 20 minute sessions available every half hour from 10AM - 4:30PM. The outdoor Fall Mini Sessions are available for maternity, child, engagement or family portraits. Mini Sessions may not be booked for multiple outfit changes. Sessions should not be booked for babies who are unable to sit up on their own unless parents or older siblings are accompanying the baby.

It's only $200 for a twenty minute session, and proceeds go to the Museum. To find out how to register, read the cancellation policy, or find out how to make a donation, visit the HHNM event facebook page or website.