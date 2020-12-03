How Will You Celebrate the Longest Night of the Year?

Some people call the Winter Solstice the shortest day of the year. But as a person who thinks the glass is half full, I like to think of the Winter Solstice as the longest night of the year. And when you live in an area like the Hudson Valley, where the nights are beautiful, that’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s something to celebrate. How will you be celebrating the Winter Solstice this year?

If you’re in the Orange County area, you might consider taking a drive to Cornwall to celebrate. The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum on Muser Drive in Cornwall is hosting a Winter Solstice Celebration at their Outdoor Discovery Center on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 3:30PM - 5:30PM. The winter solstice has long been observed in many cultures around the world. The longest night of the year symbolizes winter, but also the returning of the light as the days begin to lengthen.

At the Winter Solstice Celebration at the museum, you’ll go on a scavenger hunt for the hidden Yule Log and then cheer on the lengthening days with a bonfire. The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum follows coronavirus safety protocols, so masks and social distancing will be required, but there’s plenty of outdoor space to do that.

Admission to the Winter Solstice Celebration is $6 for adults, $4 for kids if you are a HHNM member. For not-yet-members it’s $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Pre-registration is required. For all the info, check out the event facebook page or the museum’s website.