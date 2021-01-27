Peyton Manning Spotted With Former President in Hudson Valley

Peyton Manning and a former President were spotted hanging out together in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Peyton Manning and former President Bill Clinton were recently together at West Point for an episode of Manning's ESPN original documentary series Peyton's Places.

The Emmy-nominated series, Peyton's Places, is a football-themed documentary series hosted by Manning. Manning has conversations with former players, coaches and key figures to discuss crucial moments in football history and its cultural impact, according to ESPN. Episodes can be viewed on ESPN+.

The episode featuring Manning and Clinton at West Point premiered on ESPN+ on Sunday. It can be streamed on ESPN+ with an ESPN+ subscription.

The two traveled to West Point to discuss the origin of the forward pass. Notre Dame "shocked the sporting world" when the football team debuted the forward pass in a game against Army at West Point on Nov. 1, 1913.

The Notre Dame website states the following about the game:

During the summer of 1913, Charley ‘Gus’ Dorais (‘14) and Knute Rockne (’14) practiced the forward pass while working as lifeguards on a beach in Ohio. On Nov. 1, Notre Dame met Army for the first time in West Point, N.Y. Led by head coach Jesse Harper, the Irish debuted the pass – an offensive scheme that surprised the Cadets and shocked the sporting world. It helped counteract Army’s size advantage, and Dorais completed 14 of 17 attempts for 243 yards, as the blue & gold cruised to a 35-13 win. In this ‘Strong and True’ moment featuring images from the University of Notre Dame Archives, look back on the pass that revolutionized the game, and the victory that put Notre Dame football on the national map.

KEEP READING

50 of Your Favorite Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist

50 Most Popular Brands