4 Sex Offenders Now Live Next to Daycare in Hudson Valley

Four sex offenders are living next to a daycare center in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department released a list of Level-2 and Level-3 sex offenders living in the Town of Newburgh.

"In accordance with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act (Megan's Law), the Town of Newburgh Police Department is passing along the following information," the Town of Newburgh Police Department wrote on Facebook. "There are three levels, based upon an offender's risk of committing another sex crime and harm to the community: Level 1 (low), Level 2 (moderate), and Level 3 (high)."

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.

Researching the list, Hudson Valley Post learned four sex offenders live across the street from a daycare. Herman Johnson, Gregory Gonzalez, Derrick Goodman and Steven Linares all live at the Orange Lake Motel on South Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

Johnson, a Level-3 sex offender, sexually abused a 39-year-old woman in Newburgh in 1991, according to the New York State Sex Offender's database. He was sentenced to 21 to 63 months in prison.

Gonzalez, a Level-2 sex offender, is sodomized, a 16-year-old boy in 2001, according to the New York State Sex Offender's database. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Goodman, a Level-2 sex offender, sexually abused two girls, ages 12 and 14, according to the New York State Sex Offender's database. He was sentenced in 2014 to 10 years in prison.

Linares, a Level-2 sex offender, was arrested in 2011 for raping a 14-year-old girl in Middletown, according to the New York State Sex Offender's database. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison in 2012.

Building Blocks Child Care Center is 0.1 miles from the motel, according to Google Maps.

