Hudson Valley City Among ‘Most Dangerous’ in US, 3 From New York

A number of hometowns in New York made a list ranking the "Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S." A place in the Hudson Valley is considered the most dangerous in New York.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NeighborhoodScout released their 2021 list of the "Most Dangerous Cities," in America. The website's research revealed the 100 most dangerous cities in America with 25,000 or more people.

NeighborhoodScout crafted its list based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Neighborhood Scout considered violent crimes to be murder, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

For the second straight year Detriot, MI was named the most dangerous city in America, with a violent crime rate of 19.5 per 1,000 population. Below is the top 10.

1. Detroit, MI

2. St. Louis, MO

3. Memphis, TN

4. Baltimore, MD

5. Monroe, LA

6. Danville, IL

7. Wilmington, DE

8. Alexandria, LA

9. Camden, NJ

10. Scranton, PA

A city from the Hudson Valley made the list. Newburgh ranked 36th on Neighborhood Scout "Most Dangerous Cities – 2021," edition. Newburgh was the only location in the Hudson Valley to make the list and the highest city from New York to make the list.

Newburgh's violent crime rate was 11.5. The chance of someone being a victim of violent crime in Newburgh was 1 in 86, according to Neighborhood Scout.

Newburgh also ranked 36th in 2019, according to NeighborhoodScout. In 2019, Newburgh's violent crime rate was 12.7. The chance of someone being a victim of violent crime in Newburgh was 1 in 79, according to NeighborhoodScout.

Newburgh ranked 38th in 2020, 26th in 2018, 22nd in 2017, 14th in 2016, 15th in 2015, 10th in 2014 and 9th in 2013.

Buffalo, 58th, and Niagra Falls, 78th, also made this year's list.

58 Buffalo, NY

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 10.0

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 99

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 10.0 Chance of being a victim: 1 in 99 78 Niagara Falls, NY

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.2

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 108

KEEP READING

READ MORE: 13 Reasons to Love Newburgh

50 of Your Favorite Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist

50 Most Popular Brands