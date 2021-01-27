Dinosaur Theme Park Groundbreaking Scheduled in Hudson Valley

A new theme park that will bring dinosaurs to life in the Hudson Valley is finally scheduled to break ground.

Just 10 miles away from the soon-to-open LEGOLAND amusement park will be another attraction that might not be for the faint of heart. Dinosaur Kingdom will be coming to the Town of Walkill. The unique theme park will feature moving and roaring dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex. No, this isn't Jurrassic Park. Instead of genetic science, these dinosaurs will be brought back to life through animatronic technology.

Visitors will be able to discover the history of dinosaurs while experiencing what it would have been like to see them roam in the wild. There are similar parks in New Jersey and Pennsylvania that use robotic dinosaurs to give visitors the illusion of being transported back billions of years.

Orange County Executive, Steve Neuhaus, says that groundbreaking for the park is expected in May. The site, right off of Route 17, will begin construction on the massive amusement park just miles away from LEGOLAND New York, which is scheduled to open this Spring.

Neuhaus says that while business in Orange County is surviving the pandemic, the lack of tourism has certainly taken its toll. The Woodbury Common Premium Outlet relies heavily on international tourists. And although the large outlet mall appears to be busy, without visiting tourists, business just isn't what it should be.

The county executive is hoping that attractions like LEGOLAND New York and Dinosaur Kingdom will boost tourism once vaccines are able to make travelers feel safe visiting the region.