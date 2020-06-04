Pets Alive Harvest of Hope Canceled, But Stay Tuned

Damn coronavirus. Another great fund raising event canceled, but I'm happy to say that they are working on an alternative plan that will hopefully make up for it.

This year's Harvest of Hope in-person event to benefit Pats Alive in Middletown, originally scheduled for October 24, is being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but stay tuned. The fine folks at Pets Alive are working on a potential plan to make some facets of the event virtual.

Pets Alive representatives said that this was a very difficult decision as they love seeing so many friends at this event. But given that they do not know what COVID-19 has in store for the fall, they are airing on the side of safety by canceling the in-person event.

For more information about future events at Pets Alive, and to stay updated on this event, check out the facebook page. To read more about Pets Alive, their mission, or to make a donation, visit their website.

