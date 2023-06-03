It's time for an update for the feathered family on the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Peregrine falcons, who can dive-bomb their prey at speeds over 200 miles-per-hour, are just one of the fascinating animals to call the Hudson Valley their home. The New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) was happy to welcome back a mating pair that recently laid eggs in the hidden bird box installed on the span...and they just hit a major milestone.

These things are getting huge! Each year, a mating pair of falcons settle in a special bird box on the Mid-Hudson bridge. The four babies they hatched (called eyases) are developing daily, and this week they were visited by several guests for a special checkup.

Banding Peregrine Falcon Babies on the Mid-Hudson Bridge

"Yesterday, our Executive Director and staff members joined Chris Nadareski from the NYC Department of Environmental Protection to make sure our Mid-Hudson Bridge Peregrine Falcons are healthy and banded", the NYSBA shared in a recent Facebook post. These peregrine babies are hardly three weeks old, but check out how BIG they look (below).

Peregrine Falcons in Highland, NY

As the NYSBA shared, it won't be long until these falcons become mobile. While they're already exploring the corners of their birdbox, soon they'll start to spread their wings and attempt to fly. That's why it was so important to band them now, before these razor-taloned hunters become too mobile. Not everyone was happy, though. Check out mama falcon (below) as she watches the action.

It only takes a total of ten weeks for the young falcons to become independent and begin to hunt for their own food. Luckily, the NYSBA has set them up for success. A few factors make the bridge the perfect spot for the young hunters:

The Mid-Hudson Bridge is an ideal location for the falcons as there are plenty of pigeons and other birds in the area, and the height of the bridge provides an excellent opportunity for hunting

So the next time you're crossing the Mid-Hudson Bridge, think about the (not so) tiny little fluffballs that will soon be streaking through the sky at unbelievable speeds. Check out more fascinating Hudson River bird action (including a peregrine falcon on the hunt) below.

