WATCH LIVE: Hidden Falcon Laid Eggs On Mid-Hudson Bridge

The fastest animal in the world is currently guarding their eggs high atop the Mid-Hudson Bridge, and you can watch the action live.

Peregrine falcons, who can dive-bomb their prey at speeds up to 180 miles per hour, are just one of the fascinating animals to call the Hudson Valley their home. The New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) is happy to welcome back a mating pair that recently laid eggs in the hidden bird box installed on the span.

A female peregrine falcon guards her eggs on the Mid-Hudson Bridge (NYSBA via Faceboook)

Peregrine Falcons on New York's Mid-Hudson Bridge

"Spring is here... Our Peregrine Falcons have returned to the Mid-Hudson Bridge!", began a post from the NYSBA. "So far, we have two eggs, but we anticipate more to come over the next few days." Luckily for Hudson Valley residents, the Bridge Authority has set up a camera to track the progress of the amazing birds and their young (link at the bottom of this article).

Falcons nest on many Hudson Valley bridges, including the Bear Mountain Bridge (Brandi/TSM)

Falcon Cam on the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Highland, NY

The NYSBA's "falcon cam" isn't a live video feed, but rather a camera that captures an updated image of the nesting box every 10 minutes. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) shares that there's a very special reason for the nesting box's location on the bridge.

Falcon fledglings are tagged on the Mid-Hudson Bridge (NYSBA/NYS DEC)

Falcon Cam History on the Mid-Hudson Bridge

"In 2000, the [NYSBA] installed a network of cameras on the Mid-Hudson bridge to monitor traffic. This provided an opportunity for the DEC, the Bridge Authority and the Department of Transportation to work together on a peregrine camera for the bridge", shared the NYS DEC. "The Mid-Hudson Bridge is an ideal location for the falcons as there are plenty of pigeons and other birds in the area, and the height of the bridge provides an excellent opportunity for hunting."

The bridge's height plays a pivotal role because of the animal's hunting habits. Peregrine falcons are "ambush predators", and often drop at high speeds from impressive altitudes to snatch other unsuspecting low-flying birds from the sky.

It takes roughly one month for the eggs to incubate and mature. While mama bird does most of the sitting, papa bird does the high-speed hunting. You can keep track of our resident falcons and their developing family here. Speaking of impressive birds, check out the awesome bald eagles fighting over fish on the Hudson River below.

