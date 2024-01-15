Pennsylvania Man Arrested by New York State Police in Westchester

In case you didn't know, the New York State Police collectively are pretty good at their job. Whether you live in the Empire State or in todays case, if you're traveling in from another state, if you break the law chances are they're going to catch you.

Pennsylvania Man Stop and Arrest in Mount Vernon

This run-in with the law occured last week the night of Wednesday, January 10. It was around 7pm when Troopers pulled over a 2021 Mercedes-Benz on South First Avenue in Mount Vernon for what was described as "...multiple violations of the vehicle and traffic law".

Troopers began investigating the incident which included a search of the vehicle and its occupants. It was during this time that Troopers discovered one of the occupants was in possession of an illegal firearm.

That individual was identified as 21-year old Jonathan T. Bellard of New Philadelphia. According to the press release, Bellard at the time was illegally in possession of a "FN model 502 .22 caliber handgun".

Upon discovering the illegal firearm Trooper's placed Bellard under arrest and took him into custody. Bellard was charged with two felonies, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of Firearm, which are classified as class C and Class E felonies respectively.

Later with assistance from the Mount Vernon Police Department, Bellard was arraigned in Mount Vernon Court. The New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team was credited for the arrest and Bellard was then released on his own recognizance.

Potential Punishment for Felony Charges

Just because Bellard was released does not mean this case is finished. By definition being released on one's own recognizance means that a case is still pending despite not being in police custody.

Both charges against Bellard are felony charges and in addition to that, the 2nd degree weapons charge is also classified as a "violent felony offense". This means that a judge in charge of this case does have the ability to simply issue probation as a punishment.

In the state of New York, a 2nd degree weapons charge would call for a minimum sentence of 3 1/2 years and a maximum of 15 years behind bars if convicted. The class E felony firearm charge carries a maximum sentence of 4 years behind bars but could also be a fine or 5 years probation depending on factors to be weighed by the judge, like if the accused has a prior criminal history.

