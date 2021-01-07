Peek Inside Mix N Mac’s New Location in Wappingers Falls

The new macaroni and cheese restaurant that everyone in the Hudson Valley has been talking about has opened their doors. When it comes to upscale bowls of macaroni and cheese it really doesn't get much cheddar than this.

When it comes to some of our favorite comfort food macaroni and cheese has got to be undeniably the ultimate dish.

Dutchess County just got a little cheesier. An award winning macaroni and cheese restaurant has made across the bridge.

People of Orange County know that if you want good macaroni and cheese you need to take the trip to Middletown to Mix N Mac. They've got dozens of specialty macaroni and cheese flavors like BBQ pulled pork, shrimp scampi, nacho and even chicken and waffle to choose from along with delicious deep fried mac and cheese balls.

Just how good is their macaroni?

The co-owner an head chef, Jason Whipland appeared on Chopped to show off his macaroni making skills. So even the Food Network has recognized his skills.

In 2018, the owners of the macaroni restaurant announced that due to many customers making the adventure from the Poughkeepsie area that they planned on opening up a shop in Wappingers Falls.

Real cheese heads don't need to wait any longer.

After years of waiting, Mix N Mac had a soft opening of their new restaurant today. The restaurant announced that they will open their doors for customers to order takeout and try their mac. The new location is on Rte 9 in Wappingers near Starbucks.

2020 has been a difficult year for the restaurant industry especially for the owners of Mix N Mac, Michelle and Jason Whipland. It's been a long year for the family owned local business.

Now more than ever it's important to eat local. At a time when we've lost so many local businesses we should celebrate any business that opens their doors in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.