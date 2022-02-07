Pearl Jam Reply to Nikki Sixx’s ‘Boring’ Comment Two More Times

Eddie Vedder responded to Nikki Sixx's claim that Pearl Jam was "boring" by taking a couple of tongue-in-cheek shots at Motley Crue.

During a Feb. 6 performance in Newark, N.J., in support of his new solo album Earthling, Vedder took a snide swipe at the notorious ‘80s rockers. While introducing his backing band, which included Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums, Vedder noted: “That drum kit. That silver, beautiful machine that is the engine… does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out.”

The comment clearly poked fun at Motley Crue’s well-known stage theatrics, which has regularly included Tommy Lee’s drum kit being lifted, suspended and even revolving on a roller-coaster.

Vedder’s words added another chapter to the ongoing battle between the Pearl Jam frontman and Motley Crue. On Feb. 5, Vedder admitted to the New York Times that he “despised” the Crue and their likeminded late-‘80s metal bands.

"'Girls, Girls, Girls' and Motley Crue: [expletive] you. I hated it," he said. "I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous."

Unsurprisingly, Sixx responded to Vedder’s words with some pointed remarks of his own. "Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue," the bassist tweeted. "Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it's kind of a compliment isn't it?"

To that end, the Pearl Jam camp got in one further retort, tweeting footage of a crowd going wild and singing along during one of their recent performances. “We [love] our bored fans,” the accompanying message read.

See Eddie Vedder's Comments During His Feb. 6 Performance