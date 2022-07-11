Rhinebeck’s Own Paul Rudd Sends Sweet Gift to Bullied 12-Year-Old

Schools have been out for a few weeks now, but throughout the summer, kids will refer back to their 2021-2022 school year memories and flip through their yearbooks.

Many will reminisce through pictures or take a gander at the autograph page in the back. Remember writing "H.A.G.S." aka, Have a good summer? We were a creative bunch back in the day.

A mother from Colorado recently shared on social media that her 12-year-old son Brody only received 4 signatures in his yearbook this year from 2 teachers and 2 students even though he asked several students to sign. His mother Cassandra wrote on Facebook:

My poor son. Doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered Teach your kids kindness

The Facebook post went viral and turned this story around big time.

Students and teachers from all over sent words of encouragement and their own yearbook signatures. Companies like CVS and GoPro sent Brody care packages. The cast from the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen sent Brody a cute video package and the upperclassmen in Brody's school district came in as a support system according to the Washington Post.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Hudson Valley resident Paul Rudd came through for Brody too. Rudd, who portrays Marvel superhero Ant-Man, Facetimed with Brody and sent him a signed Ant-Man helmet with a note that said:

"It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish."

Brody's mom shared photos of the helmet on Facebook and wrote: "Paul Rudd is an amazing human being. Brody and Paul are on texting terms now."

If you would like to send Brody your own words of encouragement you can send them to:

Brody Ridder

PO BOX 99

Henderson, CO 80640

