Touted as the best pizza in America, the owner of Frank Pepe Napoletana in the lower Hudson Valley has died.

Today is a sad day in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut region. The ower of Frank Pepe Napoletana and Pizzeria, Gary Bimonte, has passed away. It is unclear at this time how he passed.

A statement was released by the Frank Pepe family. The message on the website reads:

It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Gary Bimonte. Gary was a wonderful brother, son, uncle, and friend to so many, and he was loved by all of us. Gary was the pride and joy of the Pepe’s family, and there are no words to express the immense void that his passing has left in our hearts. He truly loved and cherished our family’s history, and he was so proud of the legacy that has carried through all these years.

This pizza is known all over the Northeast, with locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and even Yonkers in the lower Hudson Valley. The New Haven location is where Frank Pepe's pizza began and remains the flagship location. The New Haven location will be closed today, April 8, 2021, for mourning, according to their website.

Bimonte was the co-owner of the family-owned pizza chain that has been called the Best Pizza in America by The Daily Meal. It was even called a can't miss restaurant by the 24/7 Wall Street. Frank Pepe's also has one of the top five pizzas in the U.S. according to Food Network. If you've never had this pizza before, it's a thin crust with lots of sauce, big slices of cheese, and is perfectly coal-fired.

