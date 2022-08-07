Over 250 Animals Removed From a Bethel, NY Farm

A large group of animals were removed from a home in Sullivan County this week.

Sadly, a Hudson Valley animal owner passed away and unfortunately left behind over 250 animals. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department along with help from other local agencies were called in to remove 300 animals from the Town of Bethel Farm.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office explains in a Facebook post:

The Sheriff's Office removed over 300 animals from a farm in the Town of Bethel recently when the owner passed away. Deputies worked with Catskill Animal Rescue, Town of Bethel Dog Control and Bethel Constables to place and adopt out the animals.

4 of those animals are "beautiful German Shepards" that are currently looking for a good home. The German Shepards can be found at the CARE shelter and if you're interested in rescuing call 845-747-9450.

Across town at the Ulster County SPCA, they were faced with an unfortunate animal removal situation. On Facebook, the Ulster County SPCA explains that Ulster County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement removed 30 small dogs from an unsanitary home.

According to the post these dogs are in serious need of grooming services. The Ulster County SPCA writes:

The dogs all have extreme grooming needs, with several having difficulty walking from the pelting and matting of their coats. Many will also have additional medical needs with ear and dental issues.

The Ulster County SPCA continues by saying that these pups, along with many others like them, rely on donations for their medical needs.

Last month, the Ulster County SPCA shared that they were quickly running out of food for their rescues and the community jumped at the opportunity to stock their shelves in just a few short days.

If you're interested in donating visit UCSPCA.org.

