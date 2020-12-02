Outdoor Holiday Market in Putnam County

We’ve been telling you about quite a few outdoor holiday markets throughout the Hudson Valley this year, but I think this is the first we’ve heard about in Putnam County. It’s a market that is not only going to be full of local vendors, they’re also taking extra precautions to make your shopping experience extra safe. Shopping is a lot more fun when you don't have to constantly worry about coronavirus.

Camp Herrlich at 110 Deacon Smith Hill Road in Patterson will host their first ever Outdoor Holiday Market this Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10AM - 3PM. There will be craftspeople from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond, plus artisanal food vendors, delicious food and snacks, and covid-safe selfies with Santa Claus. You can shop local for one of a kind gifts all in one place.

If you’re worried about coronavirus, and who isn’t these days, Camp Herrlich is taking several precautions to keep you safe. They will be limiting the amount of people on the property at any given time, so you actually get to sign up for your preferred time slot. They will also be giving health checks upon arrival and masks will be required for the duration of the market. Make sure you do your part and stay socially distanced.

The rain/snow date will be on Saturday, Dec. 12. For more information about the Outdoor Holiday Market this Saturday at Camp Herrlich in Patterson, visit the event facebook page. To learn more about Camp Herrlich, what they do, their mission and future events, visit their website.