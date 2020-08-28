Outdoor Art Classes in Fishkill

It feels as though our options are limited when it comes to finding fun and educational things for our children to do during the coronavirus pandemic. But we're learning how to deal with it and adjusting to this so-called new normal. Here is something that is fun, educational, and safe for the kids.

Every Wednesday from 5PM - 6PM, Sept. 9 - Sept. 30, Miss Savannah from The Artist's Corner will be holding art classes at the outside pavilion at Geering Park in Fishkill. In compliance with the CDC guidelines, all students will receive a health screen prior to the start of class, students will be seated two to a table, at opposite sides, to allow for appropriate social distancing. Siblings can be seated next to each other. Masks must be worn when coming and going. Students will be allowed to remove their masks once seated.

Seats are limited and they can only accommodate up to 10 students. For cost and more information, check out the event facebook page.