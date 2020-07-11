Orange County Resident Named Marist Head Women’s Soccer Coach

Marist College has officially named a new head coach of women's soccer.

According to a press release from Marist Athletics, a new head women's soccer coach has been hired. Marist Director of Athletics, Tim Murray, announced that Brittany Kolmel of Orange County, is the new head coach. Kolmel comes from a decorated playing career and extensive coaching experience.

Kolmel is a native of Campbell Hall in Orange County. According to the press release, she has been coaching in New Windsor for the past 10 years at Quickstrike FC. The players and teams she has coached have gone on to win championships at major showcases like Jefferson Cup, Disney Showcase, and the PDA Showcase. She even coached and developed a professional player, a 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup player, and two Women's and Youth National Team players.

In addition to her coaching career, Kolmel was part of the U.S. Soccer Women's National Team and Youth teams. The press release states she was involved for seven years. Kolmel was even an alternate in 2011 for the FIFA World Cup. Kolmel was part of a team that won the Four Nations Cup Gold MEtal and won a silver medal on the U20 Pan American Olympic Games. For eight years, Kolmel played in the Women's Professional Socer and in the National Women's Soccer League. Kolmel was also a first-round draft selection and sixth overall pick by the Sky Blue FC in 2010.

