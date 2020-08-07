Orange County Compost Facility Remains Open to Assist Residents

A compost facility in Orange County will remain open this weekend to assist residents with debris clean-up.

As Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through the Hudson Valley earlier this week, it left many residents without power for days, and debris scattered everywhere. The Town of Monroe Compost Facility will leave the gate open this weekend.

Residents can drop off brush, leaves, and tree branches. The facility is located on Lakes Road heading toward Greenwood Lake, just past the Trout Brook Firehouse on the left side of the road.

The gate is marked with the Town of Monroe signage. Beside helping residents clear debris, the Town of Monroe is providing residents who remain without power with dry ice for their freezers and refrigerators.