An Orange County man was sentenced to fifteen years to life in state prison in connection with sex crimes he committed on a child.

On Thursday December 16th, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 36 year old Robert Youngs of Circleville received a sentence for sex crimes he committed between June of 2014 and April of 2015.

Back in July, Youngs entered into a guilty plea to felony charges of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing a Sexual Performance of a Child. This week in court, he received a sentence from Orange County Court Judge William L. DeProspo to fifteen years to life in state prison for those crimes.

At the time of the guilty plea, Youngs admitted that between the dates of June 1, 2014 and April 11, 2015, he had engaged in two or more acts of sexual contact with a child who was less than 13 years of age. Additionally, he admitted to being in possession of a computer file containing a child less than 16 years of age engaging in a sexual performance, directing or promoting a performance of of a child less than seventeen

years of age that included sexual contact, and inducing a child less than seventeen years of age to engage in a sexual performance, which he photographed.

The District Attorney thanked not only the New York State Police, but also the Orange County Child Abuse Task force for assistance with the investigation and eventual arrest of Youngs. He also provided thanks to the Orange County Child Advocacy Center, which opened in April of 2021 to bring child protective services, law enforcement, medical providers, advocacy, and therapeutic resources together. These resources are made available when allegations of child abuse or maltreatment are made in order to make the investigation process less traumatic for children.

District Attorney Hoovler noted that his office will continue to work with the above partners and resources in order to protect children, and will continue to seek severe punishment for all who commit violent crimes against them.

