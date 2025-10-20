Hudson Valley Speed Cameras Disappear, Except for One

Most of those sneaky speed enforcement cameras scattered throughout the Hudson Valley have suddenly disappeared, but one continues to surprise unsuspecting drivers.

According to the latest update from the New York State Department of Transportation, there’s just one camera left in the entire Hudson Valley, but that may soon change.

What Happened to the Hudson Valley Speed Cameras?

It’s not clear why so many of the cameras disappeared all at once. Just last month, we reported six cameras were suddenly positioned at busy roadways across Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties. Perhaps the pullback has something to do with the end of construction season. The state’s work zone cameras are supposed to move around each week, following active highway projects. Now that fall is setting in and the big summer construction push is over, maybe there just aren’t as many zones left to monitor.

Or maybe it’s just a temporary pause. The program’s been known to shift cameras without much notice, so it’s possible we’ll see them return when new projects start up again.

Why You Don't Want to Get Caught by a Hudson Valley Speed Camera

If you’ve been lucky enough to avoid one so far, you may not be aware that these cameras automatically capture the license plate of any car speeding through an active work zone. The ticket doesn’t go to the driver; it goes to the vehicle’s registered owner. And while there are no points added to your license, the fines can add up fast.

First-time offenders are hit with a $50 fine. Those who get caught again within 18 months are charged $75. Every violation after that is an extra $100.

Just one Speed Camera Active in the Hudson Valley this Week

The only active speed camera still listed by the state this week is on Route 9W in Orange County, between NY 218 and Angola Road. If you travel that stretch, consider yourself warned. The DOT says it will remain up all this week, even as every other camera from Dutchess to Ulster County has gone dark.

While the Hudson Valley is currently down to just one speed camera on Route 9W, drivers shouldn't get too comfortable. The DOT’s list changes every week, and new cameras can pop up anywhere at any time.

Enjoy the break while it lasts, but keep an eye on those orange cones. The cameras might be gone for now, but odds are, they’ll be back before you know it.

