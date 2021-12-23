It's become a headline that's become all too familiar once again, as new COVID-19 cases continue to surge across New York ,and the rest of the country. Unfortunately, yet another very popular local establishment has announced that they'll be temporarily closing their doors due to members of their staff becoming sick. If you had plans to go there for the Christmas weekend ahead, then it appears you'll have to reschedule.

Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie announced on their Facebook page that they'll be closing until at least December 29. though it could be possibly longer. The post said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and that they'd be closing to allow the remaining staff to get tested, as well as having time to thoroughly clean their facilities. Mill House apologized for any inconvenience, and urged that this was not a political move.

Mill House has become a hugely popular spot in the Hudson Valley, known for the award-winning craft beer selection and delicious food. The restaurant worked tirelessly through the early months of the pandemic offering curbside pickup, while creatively experimenting with their menu.

In other food related news, Taco Bell announced that that chicken wings are coming to their menu. Huh? Syracuse.com says that Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings will arrive to restaurants nationwide January 6. The new wings will be flavored with a queso seasoning and come with a side order of ranch. You'll have to jump on this quick though, for the wings will only be around for one week. Taco Bell had been experimenting with the new wings in some markets as far back as August 2020. The fast food giant also has plans to unveil several other new items by January 2022.

