Once in a ‘Lifetime’ Sunrise is Coming to New York, Hudson Valley

A historic sunrise that's happened just twice in the past 150 years will soon rise across the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

During the morning of Thursday, June 10 an extremely rare sunrise is expected to be seen in the sky throughout the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

A rare solar eclipse is expected on June 10. The sun will rise over the region looking like a crescent moon, long-time Hudson Valley Meteroglist Joe Rao reports. 73 percent of the sun's disk will be obscured by the passing new moon.

“People usually have to travel to see a solar eclipse,” SUNY New Paltz Physics and Astronomy professor Dr. Amy Bartholomew told the Times Union, “Many people never have the opportunity to see one in their lifetime."

The historic sunrise on Thursday, June 10 will be at 5:24 a.m. A solar eclipse of this magnitude is very rare. It's happened just twice in the New York region in the last 150 years, in Sept. 1875 and October 1959, according to Rao.

The moon will cover nearly 75 percent of the sun, making the Sun looks like a crescent sun.

Rao adds this very rare sunrise will be seen in the New York City area as well, while the Times Union reports people in the Captial Region and Catskills will also be able to catch a glimpse.

Skywatchers are advised to take precautions like wearing protective eyewear because the sun can still be blinding.

Keep Reading:

Stunning Walkway Sunrises

LOOK: Ominous Pink Sun Sets Over the Hudson Valley

5 Lock Screen Worthy Photos From Minnewaska State Park