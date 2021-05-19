New Mask Policies at Malls Across The Hudson Valley

We learned about different mask policies that shoppers should know about before entering a mall in the Hudson Valley.

Last Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans can ditch masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most circumstances, indoors or outdoors, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York State will follow the CDC's guidelines starting Wednesday.

Officials from the Galleria at Crystal Run later announced shoppers who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear a mask.

"However, we strongly encourage all guests to continue to wear a mask as individual venue rules may differ (some businesses may still require masks for everyone). Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to wear a mask," officials from the Galleria at Crystal Run stated. "We are very pleased that the State of New York and the surrounding region continue to make progress rebounding from the pandemic. Hats off to all those who have done their part in bringing the difficulties of the past 15 months closer to an end and to all of our guests who have been fully vaccinated."

The Galleria at Crystal Run is owned by Pyramid Management Group. Pyramid Management Group also owns the Poughkeepsie Galleria and Palisades Center in the Hudson Valley.

A spokesperson from Pyramid Management Group confirmed to Hudson Valley Post that fully vaccinated shoppers at Poughkeepsie Galleria and Palisades Center also won't be required to wear a mask. Though shoppers are encouraged to bring a mask with them, in case a particular store requires a mask.

Hudson Valley Post has not heard back from officials at the Newburgh Mall and Hudson Valley Mall in regards to mask policies. We will update this article if we learn more information.

