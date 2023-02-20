Where Exactly is Olivebridge Located in the Hudson Valley?

As soon as you hear the name it intrigues you. The Hudson Valley is filled with so many cool little towns and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I recently heard the name of another town in the area and right when I heard it I instantly wanted to know more about it. After looking into it, it seems like it's a pretty cool area.

Where exactly is Olivebridge, NY located in the Hudson Valley?

Olivebridge is a hamlet in the town of Olive and that's located in Ulster County. What exactly is a hamlet? I needed to look this up myself, a hamlet is a community within a town that is not incorporated as a village, but is defined as a name. There seems to be a lot of hamlets here in the Hudson Valley.

More details on Olivebridge, NY:

It's located within Catskill Park and the Catskill Mountains

The Ashokan-Turnwood Covered Bridge is located here and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places, did I mentioned it's beautiful?

Some people spell the hamlet like Olive Bridge, but it's Olivebridge

It shares the same zip code with Krumville and Samsonville

Do you know other interesting facts about Olivebridge? Have you ever lived there before? Do you know any other interesting towns that are in the Hudson Valley? Let us know more on the station app.

