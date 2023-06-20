Who Remembers the Amazing Quickway Diner Commercial?

I was driving down Route 17K, minding my own business, when I was smacked in the face by a piece of nostalgia that hadn't crossed my mind in decades. All of a sudden, a familiar jingle popped into my head; "Take it from Teek, take it from Vee, the Quickway Diner is the place to be!"...

I know I'm not the only one who remembers this instant classic. It was so popular, in fact, that even local dogs learned the words (more on that later). Watch the famous commercial below, and then let's break down the most iconic moments.

Quickway Diner in Bloomingburg, NY Commercial

There isn't a more satisfyingly retro local television ad in existence. Even when it premiered (it must have been in the 90s... early 2000s at least), it was corny. Or maybe camp is the better word. My favorite part may be how proudly they displayed their food with no pretense. Food photography? Never heard of it! They just pointed their camcorder at a steak and pressed "record".

Steak so tender, you can cut it with a butter knife! (Quickway via YouTube) Steak so tender, you can cut it with a butter knife! (Quickway via YouTube) loading...

The Greatest Local Commercial Ever Filmed in the Hudson Valley, NY

There's so much nostalgia packed in to 30 seconds. If the cars in the parking lot weren't enough to tell you the decade in which the commercial was filmed, just take one look at the guy in massive cargo shorts and skate shoes at the bar (below) and try and tell me he wasn't on the way to see Limp Bizkit at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center.

"Breakfast, lunch, dinner dessert... plus a full bar to quench your thirst!" (Quickway via YouTube) "Breakfast, lunch, dinner dessert... plus a full bar to quench your thirst!" (Quickway via YouTube) loading...

History of the Quickway Diner Commercial

While this version of the commercial was one hundred percent filmed at the turn of the twenty-first century, there's another version that was shot even earlier. Check out the eighties and early nineties flavors of the ORIGINAL Quickway Diner commercial below.

It's All About the Jingle

It was a simpler time, when a local business could scrap together a few bucks and have their commercial on the air a few days later, but it was the "so-bad-it's-good" jingle that made the Quickway Diner's ad stand out among the rest. It actually became so popular that they expanded it to their local car dealership as well (below).

The Commercial has Gone to the Dogs

Check out that acting in the opening shot! Teek and Vee were fully committed to their business' success. Luckily, the trend caught on, because even local dogs began to recognize the song. As the owner explained, "our dog Zoe howls to the music of the Quickway Diner (Bloomingburg, New York) ad. She has never howled at any other time or for any reason but she does each time she hears this jingle".

In 2023, the landscape looks a little different. The Quickway Diner is still thankfully in business, although they are no longer open 24-hours. Teek and Vee are also still the face of the business, and you'll be happy to know that their slogan is still prominently featured on their website. "Take it from Teek, take it from Vee, the Quickway Diner is the place to be!"

