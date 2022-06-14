Hudson Valley officials are investigating a racist incident in Newburgh. The man incorrectly claimed to be an "off-duty trooper."

On Monday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge released the following joint statement denouncing a disturbing, racist incident that occurred in Newburgh over the weekend:

“Racism has no place in our communities. This weekend, Pastor RD McLymore, a local pastor and law enforcement officer, released footage of a man harassing and threatening him. The footage is disturbing, as are reports that the man who harassed Pastor McLymore has repeatedly targeted other people of color in the area. We are working with local law enforcement to get more information about this and other incidents. We can and must do more to combat racism and support Black and Brown communities in the Hudson Valley.”

"Off-Duty" New York State Police Trooper Screams Racist Slurs At Newburgh, New York Pastor

Sean Patrick Maloney/ RD McLymore Sean Patrick Maloney/ RD McLymore loading...

The video was posted by Pastor RD McLymore, a Newburgh pastor. He says a man in a red truck called him a racial slur because the pastor allowed a car to go in front of him.

The man in the truck is heard on the video identifying himself as an "off-duty trooper." In the video, he screams out multiple racial slurs at the pastor and screams "you will never be white."

A New York State Police spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the man in the video is not a police officer.

Video of the incident, provided to Hudson Valley Post by Rep. Maloney, that's been deemed "racist" can be seen by CLICKING HERE. Warning: the video contains racial slurs and curse words that many will find offensive.

"This man is not a trooper and has never been a trooper or affiliated in any way with the New York State Police or any other law enforcement agency," a New York State Police spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Racist Incident At Newburgh Chinses Restaurant Under Investigation

Google Google loading...

McLymore is also a police officer, according to Maloney. The incident happened in the parking lot of a Chinese restaurant near Broadway and Fullerton Avenue in Newburgh

"He pulled out a knife and threatened us. Then he went to Broadway Liquor and did the same thing to a Spanish couple. This is the world we live in," McLymore wrote in the video he shared.

Congressman Maloney, Mayor Harvey, and the Mid-Hudson Westchester Regional NAACP said they spoke with New York State Police and the man in the truck is not an "off-duty (New York State Police) trooper" as he claimed to be.

Sean Patrick Maloney/ RD McLymore Sean Patrick Maloney/ RD McLymore loading...

"Criminal charges should be immediately considered both for the alleged threatening conduct and for the individual’s attempt to impersonate a State Trooper," officials concluded in their statement.

The 10 Worst Small Towns In New York [RANKED] A Capital Region town has topped Roadsnacks 2022 rankings of the worst small towns in the Empire State. Just like any list created by folks not living in New York, these rankings in no way reflect how we feel about these towns and you should take these rankings with a grain of salt. That said, these rankings were formulated based on census data like median income, home values, unemployment rates, crime rates, education, and population density. and more from the state's 466 smallest towns



Never Do These 7 Things While Shopping In New York If you are going out to pick up some groceries today, here are 7 things that drive New Yorkers crazy.